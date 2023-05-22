Vivid Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.17 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.17 crore in March 2023 down 20.34% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 90.98% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 71.03% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

Vivid Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

Vivid Global shares closed at 22.63 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.42% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.