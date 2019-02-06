Vivid Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore in December 2018 up 45.7% from Rs. 10.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2018 up 71.54% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2018 up 35.9% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2017.

Vivid Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2017.

Vivid Global shares closed at 36.25 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -22.04% over the last 12 months.