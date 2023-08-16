English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vishnu Chemical Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 300.73 crore, down 16.26% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vishnu Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 300.73 crore in June 2023 down 16.26% from Rs. 359.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.62 crore in June 2023 down 15.97% from Rs. 34.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in June 2023 down 11.97% from Rs. 60.58 crore in June 2022.

    Vishnu Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.52 in June 2022.

    Vishnu Chemical shares closed at 320.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.40% returns over the last 6 months and -1.91% over the last 12 months.

    Vishnu Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations300.73335.03358.34
    Other Operating Income--0.900.78
    Total Income From Operations300.73335.93359.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.44118.89148.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.490.470.17
    Power & Fuel----16.59
    Employees Cost13.7012.2710.23
    Depreciation7.116.516.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----37.35
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.99143.0788.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0054.7251.74
    Other Income2.232.722.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2257.4454.00
    Interest9.168.837.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0748.6146.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.0748.6146.69
    Tax8.4512.9712.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.6235.6334.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.6235.6334.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.6235.6334.06
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.795.9728.52
    Diluted EPS4.795.9728.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.795.9728.52
    Diluted EPS4.795.9728.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vishnu Chemical #Vishnu Chemicals
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!