Visagar Polytex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 71.2% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2022 down 71.2% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 57.69% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.30 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and 73.33% over the last 12 months.
|Visagar Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.13
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.13
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|--
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|--
|1.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.10
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.06
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.30
|-0.25
|Other Income
|--
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.21
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.17
|0.16
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.37
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.37
|-0.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.37
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.37
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|29.27
|29.27
|29.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited