Visagar Polytex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 71.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2022 down 71.2% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 57.69% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.30 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and 73.33% over the last 12 months.