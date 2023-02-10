English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visagar Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 75.72% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 75.72% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 108.52% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Visagar Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.401.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.401.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.020.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.090.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.400.03-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.14
    Depreciation0.160.160.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.060.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.34-0.050.36
    Other Income0.06----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.39-0.050.36
    Interest0.180.170.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.21-0.220.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.21-0.220.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.21-0.220.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.21-0.220.10
    Equity Share Capital29.2729.2729.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited