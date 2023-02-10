Visagar Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 75.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 75.72% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 108.52% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Visagar Polytex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.