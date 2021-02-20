Visagar Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, up 1130.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in December 2020 up 1130.87% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 46.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 0.95 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.67% returns over the last 6 months