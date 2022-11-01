Visa Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore in September 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 256.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.39 crore in September 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 27.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 257.03% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.