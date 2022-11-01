English
    Visa Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore in September 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 256.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.39 crore in September 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 27.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 257.03% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.

    Visa Steel shares closed at 15.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.

    Visa Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.08196.87256.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.08196.87256.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.66104.17174.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.831.469.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1110.7211.14
    Depreciation21.5021.2418.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.8179.1067.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.82-19.82-25.49
    Other Income0.240.352.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.58-19.47-22.72
    Interest5.815.955.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.39-25.42-27.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.39-25.42-27.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.39-25.42-27.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.39-25.42-27.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.39-25.42-27.99
    Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
    Diluted EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
    Diluted EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm