Visa Steel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.29 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 250.29 crore in December 2021 down 12.03% from Rs. 284.52 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021 up 55.69% from Rs. 39.87 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021 up 381.87% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020.
Visa Steel shares closed at 14.85 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Visa Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|250.29
|256.30
|284.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|250.29
|256.30
|284.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|174.01
|174.86
|212.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.46
|9.02
|-11.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.61
|11.14
|10.66
|Depreciation
|21.60
|18.95
|32.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.41
|67.82
|78.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.80
|-25.49
|-38.65
|Other Income
|2.53
|2.78
|2.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.27
|-22.72
|-35.67
|Interest
|5.40
|5.28
|4.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.67
|-27.99
|-39.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.67
|-27.99
|-39.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.67
|-27.99
|-39.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.67
|-27.99
|-39.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.67
|-27.99
|-39.87
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-2.42
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-2.42
|-3.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-2.42
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-2.42
|-3.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited