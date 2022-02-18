Visa Steel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.29 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.29 crore in December 2021 down 12.03% from Rs. 284.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021 up 55.69% from Rs. 39.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021 up 381.87% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020.

Visa Steel shares closed at 14.85 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)