Virtual Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 82.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 82.33% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 65.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 63.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Virtual Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Virtual Global shares closed at 0.29 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)