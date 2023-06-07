English
    Vipul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 69.55% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in March 2023 down 69.55% from Rs. 26.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2023 up 50.66% from Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 82.72% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

    Vipul shares closed at 16.20 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.

    Vipul
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.116.2826.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.116.2826.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.5111.0843.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----17.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-4.83--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.672.702.62
    Depreciation0.680.710.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.912.218.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.33-5.60-11.46
    Other Income3.672.335.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.67-3.27-6.46
    Interest6.2810.577.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.94-13.84-13.83
    Exceptional Items-0.30---0.05
    P/L Before Tax-8.24-13.84-13.87
    Tax-0.99-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.25-13.82-13.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.25-13.82-13.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.33-0.10-0.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.92-13.92-14.04
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-1.16-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.58-1.16-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-1.16-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.58-1.16-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vipul
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 08:53 am