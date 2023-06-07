Vipul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 69.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in March 2023 down 69.55% from Rs. 26.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2023 up 50.66% from Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 82.72% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.
Vipul shares closed at 16.20 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.
|Vipul
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.11
|6.28
|26.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.11
|6.28
|26.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.51
|11.08
|43.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-17.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|-4.83
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.67
|2.70
|2.62
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.71
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.91
|2.21
|8.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|-5.60
|-11.46
|Other Income
|3.67
|2.33
|5.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.67
|-3.27
|-6.46
|Interest
|6.28
|10.57
|7.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.94
|-13.84
|-13.83
|Exceptional Items
|-0.30
|--
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.24
|-13.84
|-13.87
|Tax
|-0.99
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.25
|-13.82
|-13.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.25
|-13.82
|-13.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.33
|-0.10
|-0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.92
|-13.92
|-14.04
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-1.16
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-1.16
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-1.16
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-1.16
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited