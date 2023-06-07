Vipul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 69.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in March 2023 down 69.55% from Rs. 26.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2023 up 50.66% from Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 82.72% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

Vipul shares closed at 16.20 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.