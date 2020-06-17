Vinyl Chemicals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore, down 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore in March 2020 down 34.6% from Rs. 108.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 93.07% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020 down 94.79% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2019.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2019.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 91.35 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.51% returns over the last 6 months and 31.63% over the last 12 months.