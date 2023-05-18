English
    Vindhya Telelin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,374.93 crore, up 284.24% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vindhya Telelink are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,374.93 crore in March 2023 up 284.24% from Rs. 357.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.31 crore in March 2023 up 80.69% from Rs. 56.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.57 crore in March 2023 up 189.03% from Rs. 44.83 crore in March 2022.

    Vindhya Telelin EPS has increased to Rs. 85.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 47.31 in March 2022.

    Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 2,121.35 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.61% returns over the last 6 months and 112.63% over the last 12 months.

    Vindhya Telelink
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,374.93638.27357.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,374.93638.27357.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,194.79574.19284.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.93-61.981.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.9828.1523.87
    Depreciation4.754.574.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.3233.8916.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.0159.4528.21
    Other Income1.810.5512.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.8260.0040.44
    Interest26.2415.9512.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.5844.0527.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.5844.0527.47
    Tax35.599.6718.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.9934.388.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.9934.388.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates38.31-6.1047.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.3128.2856.07
    Equity Share Capital11.8511.8511.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS85.4823.8647.31
    Diluted EPS85.4823.8647.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS85.4823.8647.31
    Diluted EPS85.4823.8647.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vindhya Telelin #Vindhya Telelink
    first published: May 18, 2023 09:55 pm