Vijaya Diagnostic Q1 net profit up 49.7% to Rs 26.2 crore

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on August 9 reported a 49.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.2 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 17.55 crore during the same period last year.

The diagnostic player's revenue from operations increased by 15.98 percent on year to Rs 121.04 crore against Rs 104.36 crore during the same quarter the previous year.

Moreover, Vijaya Diagnostic's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) quarter under review also rose to Rs 48.1 crore as against Rs 40 in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin was at 48.1 percent, up from 38.3 percent in the year ago period.

The shares traded 6.50 percent higher at Rs 495 at 2.36 pm on NSE after the results were announced.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more)