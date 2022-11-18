English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vibrant Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore, up 42.36% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore in September 2022 up 42.36% from Rs. 71.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2022 down 284.79% from Rs. 9.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 211.3% from Rs. 12.39 crore in September 2021.

    Vibrant Global shares closed at 49.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.

    Vibrant Global Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.1844.4671.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.1844.4671.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.0913.088.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.9433.5942.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.29-2.55-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.560.760.78
    Depreciation1.220.610.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7921.818.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.13-22.8511.54
    Other Income0.110.070.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.01-22.7811.95
    Interest3.001.441.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.01-24.2310.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-18.01-24.2310.14
    Tax-1.12-1.550.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.89-22.679.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.89-22.679.17
    Minority Interest-0.20-0.110.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.08-22.789.24
    Equity Share Capital22.9122.9122.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.51-9.974.04
    Diluted EPS-7.51-9.974.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.51-9.974.04
    Diluted EPS-7.51-9.974.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Vibrant Global #Vibrant Global Capital
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm