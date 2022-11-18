Vibrant Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore, up 42.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore in September 2022 up 42.36% from Rs. 71.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2022 down 284.79% from Rs. 9.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 211.3% from Rs. 12.39 crore in September 2021.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 49.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.