Vertoz Advertis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore, up 149.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore in December 2022 up 149.13% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 198.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 146.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.96% over the last 12 months.