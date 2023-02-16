English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vertoz Advertis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore, up 149.13% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertoz Advertising are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore in December 2022 up 149.13% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

    Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021.

    Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 198.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 146.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.96% over the last 12 months.

    Vertoz Advertising
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0913.406.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0913.406.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.901.771.35
    Depreciation0.330.340.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2010.132.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.661.161.43
    Other Income0.320.150.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.981.311.49
    Interest0.150.090.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.831.221.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.831.221.33
    Tax0.420.400.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.410.821.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.410.821.01
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.690.84
    Diluted EPS1.180.690.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.690.84
    Diluted EPS1.180.690.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vertoz Advertis #Vertoz Advertising
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 09:22 am