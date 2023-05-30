VEDAVAAG System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.33 crore, down 32.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VEDAVAAG Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 19.33 crore in March 2023 down 32.66% from Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2023 up 38.07% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2023 down 9.52% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2022.
VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.
|VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 42.57 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.68% over the last 12 months.
|VEDAVAAG Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.33
|17.91
|28.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.33
|17.91
|28.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.29
|1.71
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.54
|0.99
|4.09
|Depreciation
|2.03
|1.42
|2.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.84
|11.73
|20.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.62
|2.06
|1.76
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.77
|2.06
|1.79
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.76
|2.06
|1.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.76
|2.06
|1.70
|Tax
|0.26
|0.44
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.50
|1.62
|1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.50
|1.62
|1.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.50
|1.62
|1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|22.93
|22.93
|22.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|98.50
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|0.71
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|0.71
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|0.71
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|0.71
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited