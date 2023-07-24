Vedanta: Operating performance remains off-colour

The promoters of Vedanta are committed to repay its own debt at the parent level which has led to large dividend pay-outs and an increase in brand fee payment

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Debt levels have increased to support dividend payment Brand fee paid to parent raised from 2 percent to 3 percent Aluminium segment to witness higher capacity expansion Investors can remain on sidelines given the headwinds Vedanta’s (CMP: Rs 278; Market capitalisation: Rs 103431 crore) June-quarter results were below Street expectations. Lower commodity prices, particularly for aluminium and zinc, impacted the performance. Lower coal prices helped to mitigate part of the impact on the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) on the back...