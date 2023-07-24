English
    Vedanta: Operating performance remains off-colour

    Vedanta is present in both ferrous and non-ferrous businesses, including oil and gas, making it highly vulnerable to commodity prices and economic cycles

    Nandish Shah
    July 24, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
    The promoters of Vedanta are committed to repay its own debt at the parent level which has led to large dividend pay-outs and an increase in brand fee payment

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Debt levels have increased to support dividend payment Brand fee paid to parent raised from 2 percent to 3 percent Aluminium segment to witness higher capacity expansion Investors can remain on sidelines given the headwinds Vedanta’s (CMP: Rs 278; Market capitalisation: Rs 103431 crore) June-quarter results were below Street expectations. Lower commodity prices, particularly for aluminium and zinc, impacted the performance. Lower coal prices helped to mitigate part of the impact on the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) on the back...

