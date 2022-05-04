Vedanta: Are majority of the positives priced in?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The March quarter results of Vedanta (CMP: Rs 408; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,51,810 crore) came in above Street expectations, on the back of higher metal prices across all segments where the company has a presence. Vedanta has increased its capex guidance to $2 billion in FY23 by focusing on Zinc International, oil and gas, and aluminium and steel businesses in FY23. The power cost of aluminium business is likely to structurally decline, going forward, as three captive coal mines are...