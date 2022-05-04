English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vedanta: Are majority of the positives priced in?

    Vedanta is present in both ferrous and non-ferrous businesses, including oil and gas, making it highly vulnerable to economic cycles and commodity prices

    Nandish Shah
    May 04, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    Vedanta: Are majority of the positives priced in?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The March quarter results of Vedanta (CMP: Rs 408; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,51,810 crore) came in above Street expectations, on the back of higher metal prices across all segments where the company has a presence. Vedanta has increased its capex guidance to $2 billion in FY23 by focusing on Zinc International, oil and gas, and aluminium and steel businesses in FY23. The power cost of aluminium business is likely to structurally decline, going forward, as three captive coal mines are...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | GST is flexing its muscles, will India Inc follow suit?

      May 2, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The big day for LIC, Jaishankar plays it hard, Yes Bank faces key test, lessons from power crisis and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | What lies beneath 

      Apr 30, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

      Strap: Rather than confronting tough structural challenges, there’s a preference for the easier route of monetary stimulus, and the result is rampant inflation, according to noted economist William White

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers