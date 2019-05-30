VCU Data Mgmt Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore in March 2019 up 49.68% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019 up 19.99% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.

VCU Data Mgmt shares closed at 12.92 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)