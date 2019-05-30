VCU Data Mgmt Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VCU Data Management are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore in March 2019 up 49.68% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019 up 19.99% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.
VCU Data Mgmt shares closed at 12.92 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)
|VCU Data Management
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.57
|3.07
|15.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.57
|3.07
|15.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.54
|3.02
|15.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.14
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|0.00
|1.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-0.10
|-1.44
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.41
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.30
|-0.98
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.30
|-0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|0.30
|-0.98
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|0.30
|-0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|0.30
|-0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.19
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.19
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.19
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.19
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited