Vardhman Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.16 crore, up 32.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.16 crore in September 2022 up 32.03% from Rs. 335.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in September 2022 up 15.31% from Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.05 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 48.55 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in September 2021.