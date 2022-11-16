English
    Vardhman Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.05 crore, down 53% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.05 crore in September 2022 down 53% from Rs. 215.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 274.22% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 down 126.94% from Rs. 17.37 crore in September 2021.

    Vardhman Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

    Vardhman Poly shares closed at 20.40 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.05258.35215.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.05258.35215.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.25174.54159.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.6436.24--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.154.96-4.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.4913.0814.04
    Depreciation3.113.213.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.0626.8429.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.65-0.5212.80
    Other Income0.862.121.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.791.6013.89
    Interest14.7812.0115.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.57-10.41-1.88
    Exceptional Items25.84----
    P/L Before Tax3.27-10.41-1.88
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.27-10.41-1.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.27-10.41-1.88
    Equity Share Capital22.2922.2922.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.47-4.67-0.84
    Diluted EPS1.47-4.67-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.47-4.67-0.84
    Diluted EPS1.47-4.67-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am