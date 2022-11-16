Vardhman Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.05 crore, down 53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.05 crore in September 2022 down 53% from Rs. 215.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 274.22% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 down 126.94% from Rs. 17.37 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 20.40 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.