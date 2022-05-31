Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore, up 43.4% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore in March 2022 up 43.4% from Rs. 193.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 down 471.29% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2021.
Vardhman Poly shares closed at 24.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and 30.03% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.06
|244.00
|193.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.06
|244.00
|193.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|221.12
|188.21
|128.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.38
|0.23
|3.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.91
|14.04
|12.39
|Depreciation
|3.25
|3.44
|3.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.18
|29.49
|31.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.99
|8.58
|14.23
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.78
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.59
|9.36
|14.86
|Interest
|17.36
|15.82
|16.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.77
|-6.46
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.77
|-6.46
|-1.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.77
|-6.46
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.77
|-6.46
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|22.29
|22.29
|22.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-2.90
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|-2.90
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-2.90
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|-2.90
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited