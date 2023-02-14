English
    Vardhman Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore, down 61.9% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore in December 2022 down 61.9% from Rs. 244.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 up 355.53% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 236.09% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.

    Vardhman Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 7.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.

    Vardhman Poly shares closed at 20.00 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -26.34% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.97101.05244.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.97101.05244.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.7162.25188.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.640.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.9219.150.23
    Power & Fuel9.25----
    Employees Cost10.929.4914.04
    Depreciation2.973.113.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.1811.0629.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.14-8.658.58
    Other Income0.750.860.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.39-7.799.36
    Interest13.9314.7815.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.32-22.57-6.46
    Exceptional Items50.8425.84--
    P/L Before Tax16.523.27-6.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.523.27-6.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.523.27-6.46
    Equity Share Capital22.2922.2922.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.411.47-2.90
    Diluted EPS7.411.47-2.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.411.47-2.90
    Diluted EPS7.411.47-2.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

