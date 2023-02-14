Vardhman Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore, down 61.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore in December 2022 down 61.9% from Rs. 244.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 up 355.53% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 236.09% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.

Vardhman Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 7.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 20.00 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -26.34% over the last 12 months.