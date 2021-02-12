Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 98.55 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.55 crore in December 2020 up 2.46% from Rs. 96.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020 up 76.4% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2020 up 248.74% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2019.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 801.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)