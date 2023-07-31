United Van Hors Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore in June 2023 up 49.21% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 53.99% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2023 up 38.03% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

United Van Hors EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

United Van Hors shares closed at 177.85 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.08% returns over the last 6 months and 192.04% over the last 12 months.