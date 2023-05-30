United Interact Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 29.47% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 25.92% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 36.08% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

United Interact EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2022.

United Interact shares closed at 52.73 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.94% returns over the last 6 months and 55.09% over the last 12 months.