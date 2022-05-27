United Interact Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in March 2022 down 38.07% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 59.5% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

United Interact EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2021.

United Interact shares closed at 29.55 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)