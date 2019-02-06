United Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 380.04 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 380.04 crore in December 2018 up 9.23% from Rs. 347.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,139.25 crore in December 2018 down 78.7% from Rs. 637.53 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 382.64 crore in December 2018 up 110.79% from Rs. 181.53 crore in December 2017.

United Bank shares closed at 10.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.