United Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 380.04 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 380.04 crore in December 2018 up 9.23% from Rs. 347.94 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,139.25 crore in December 2018 down 78.7% from Rs. 637.53 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 382.64 crore in December 2018 up 110.79% from Rs. 181.53 crore in December 2017.
United Bank shares closed at 10.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.
|United Bank of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,225.50
|1,252.91
|1,175.83
|(b) Income on Investment
|764.86
|750.27
|684.60
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|25.68
|69.44
|75.28
|(d) Others
|52.11
|50.80
|68.93
|Other Income
|778.08
|477.05
|478.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,688.11
|1,680.82
|1,656.70
|Employees Cost
|501.68
|490.85
|391.08
|Other Expenses
|273.80
|222.43
|253.70
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|382.64
|206.37
|181.53
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,967.20
|1,481.24
|1,074.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,584.56
|-1,274.87
|-892.82
|Tax
|-445.31
|-391.70
|-255.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,139.25
|-883.17
|-637.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,139.25
|-883.17
|-637.53
|Equity Share Capital
|3,036.69
|3,036.69
|1,561.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4,714.75
|4,714.75
|5,030.42
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|92.25
|92.25
|86.81
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|-2.93
|-4.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.75
|-2.93
|-4.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|-2.93
|-4.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.75
|-2.93
|-4.08
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|14,737.61
|15,163.28
|13,720.69
|ii) Net NPA
|7,489.89
|8,658.10
|7,365.14
|i) % of Gross NPA
|21.27
|22.69
|20.10
|ii) % of Net NPA
|12.08
|14.36
|11.96
|Return on Assets %
|-3.17
|-2.43
|-1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited