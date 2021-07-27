UCO Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,460.23 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,460.23 crore in June 2021 up 15.27% from Rs. 1266.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.81 crore in June 2021 up 374.42% from Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,286.27 crore in June 2021 up 5.14% from Rs. 1,223.37 crore in June 2020.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

UCO Bank shares closed at 13.50 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.66% over the last 12 months.