UCO Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,460.23 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UCO Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,460.23 crore in June 2021 up 15.27% from Rs. 1266.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.81 crore in June 2021 up 374.42% from Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,286.27 crore in June 2021 up 5.14% from Rs. 1,223.37 crore in June 2020.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

UCO Bank shares closed at 13.50 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.66% over the last 12 months.

UCO Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,975.801,919.081,912.97
(b) Income on Investment1,455.971,502.521,575.41
(c) Int. on balances With RBI63.5164.8566.92
(d) Others74.2979.86107.34
Other Income969.511,370.43773.93
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,109.342,153.712,395.86
Employees Cost814.96842.70489.98
Other Expenses328.51407.79327.36
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,286.271,532.541,223.37
Provisions And Contingencies1,127.091,783.151,180.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax159.18-250.6143.00
Tax57.37-330.6421.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.8180.0321.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.8180.0321.46
Equity Share Capital11,955.969,918.349,918.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,396.637,396.636,942.91
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.95.3994.4494.44
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.080.02
Diluted EPS0.100.080.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.080.02
Diluted EPS0.100.080.02
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA11,321.7611,351.9716,576.43
ii) Net NPA4,387.254,389.505,138.18
i) % of Gross NPA9.379.5914.38
ii) % of Net NPA3.853.944.95
Return on Assets %0.150.120.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:11 pm

