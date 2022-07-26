English
    TTK Healthcare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.62 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.62 crore in June 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 170.79 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.86 crore in June 2022 up 9921.36% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2021.

    TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 425.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

    TTK Healthcare shares closed at 839.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.35% over the last 12 months.

    TTK Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.62158.67170.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.62158.67170.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.3043.9325.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.8746.2242.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.52-8.52-2.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.2030.3741.91
    Depreciation3.203.123.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.9741.9853.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.561.575.46
    Other Income9.865.213.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.426.779.12
    Interest2.710.970.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.725.808.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.725.808.49
    Tax3.381.582.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.344.226.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items596.526.40--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period600.8610.626.00
    Equity Share Capital14.1314.1314.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS425.237.524.24
    Diluted EPS425.237.524.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS425.237.524.24
    Diluted EPS425.237.524.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
