TTK Healthcare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.62 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.62 crore in June 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 170.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.86 crore in June 2022 up 9921.36% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2021.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 425.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 839.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.35% over the last 12 months.