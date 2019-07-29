Triveni Glass Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore, down 21.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore in June 2019 down 21.61% from Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019 down 39.39% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2019 down 53.37% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2018.

Triveni Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2018.

Triveni Glass shares closed at 6.00 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.81% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.