    TRF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 21.4% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in March 2023 down 21.4% from Rs. 49.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2023 down 72.57% from Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 64.16% from Rs. 35.10 crore in March 2022.

    TRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.21 in March 2022.

    TRF shares closed at 167.10 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and 29.69% over the last 12 months.

    TRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.5343.2149.48
    Other Operating Income3.36----
    Total Income From Operations38.8943.2149.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.313.652.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.571.3310.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6816.888.89
    Depreciation0.480.480.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4010.8713.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.4510.0014.14
    Other Income8.653.1620.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1013.1634.56
    Interest5.505.346.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.607.8228.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.607.8228.36
    Tax-6.68---0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.287.8228.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-5.971.13-1.73
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.318.9526.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.318.9526.64
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.658.1424.21
    Diluted EPS5.807.0924.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.658.1424.21
    Diluted EPS5.807.0924.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am