TRF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in March 2023 down 21.4% from Rs. 49.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2023 down 72.57% from Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 64.16% from Rs. 35.10 crore in March 2022.

TRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.21 in March 2022.

TRF shares closed at 167.10 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and 29.69% over the last 12 months.