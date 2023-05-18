English
    Transport Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 979.33 crore, up 9.09% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 979.33 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 897.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.48 crore in March 2023 down 4.59% from Rs. 85.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.12 crore in March 2023 down 5.34% from Rs. 126.89 crore in March 2022.

    Transport Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.06 in March 2022.

    Transport Corp shares closed at 678.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.01% over the last 12 months.

    Transport Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations979.33966.70897.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations979.33966.70897.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.9749.2843.91
    Depreciation31.1031.3937.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses820.31803.01734.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.9583.0282.17
    Other Income12.077.057.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0290.0789.76
    Interest2.362.612.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.6687.4687.52
    Exceptional Items-3.38----
    P/L Before Tax83.2887.4687.52
    Tax11.4711.0410.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.8176.4276.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.8176.4276.67
    Minority Interest-0.93-0.82-0.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.6010.189.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.4885.7885.40
    Equity Share Capital15.5115.5015.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5211.0811.06
    Diluted EPS10.4811.0311.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5211.0811.06
    Diluted EPS10.4811.0311.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
