TML - D Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 17,338.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,695.56 crore in March 2023 up 552.13% from Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,296.59 crore in March 2023 up 81.96% from Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022.

TML - D EPS has increased to Rs. 7.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

TML - D shares closed at 262.45 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.53% over the last 12 months.