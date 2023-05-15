English
    TML - D Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 17,338.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,695.56 crore in March 2023 up 552.13% from Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,296.59 crore in March 2023 up 81.96% from Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022.

    TML - D EPS has increased to Rs. 7.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    TML - D shares closed at 262.45 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.53% over the last 12 months.

    TATA MOTORS - DVR
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,961.6115,793.9817,224.61
    Other Operating Income180.52--113.66
    Total Income From Operations20,142.1315,793.9817,338.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,910.5810,115.9811,036.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,809.361,583.001,605.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,119.34-65.25870.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,022.07972.28875.60
    Depreciation467.57430.18457.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----261.85
    Other Expenses2,226.121,867.212,145.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,587.09890.58608.97
    Other Income241.93173.18195.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,829.021,063.76804.29
    Interest465.93503.43491.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,363.09560.33312.54
    Exceptional Items-277.24-0.11141.55
    P/L Before Tax1,085.85560.22454.09
    Tax-1,609.7154.0340.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,695.56506.19413.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,695.56506.19413.35
    Equity Share Capital766.02766.01765.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.031.311.07
    Diluted EPS7.021.311.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.031.311.07
    Diluted EPS7.021.311.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
