TML - D Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 17,338.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,695.56 crore in March 2023 up 552.13% from Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,296.59 crore in March 2023 up 81.96% from Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022.
TML - D EPS has increased to Rs. 7.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.
TML - D shares closed at 262.45 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.53% over the last 12 months.
|TATA MOTORS - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,961.61
|15,793.98
|17,224.61
|Other Operating Income
|180.52
|--
|113.66
|Total Income From Operations
|20,142.13
|15,793.98
|17,338.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,910.58
|10,115.98
|11,036.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,809.36
|1,583.00
|1,605.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,119.34
|-65.25
|870.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,022.07
|972.28
|875.60
|Depreciation
|467.57
|430.18
|457.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|-261.85
|Other Expenses
|2,226.12
|1,867.21
|2,145.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,587.09
|890.58
|608.97
|Other Income
|241.93
|173.18
|195.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,829.02
|1,063.76
|804.29
|Interest
|465.93
|503.43
|491.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,363.09
|560.33
|312.54
|Exceptional Items
|-277.24
|-0.11
|141.55
|P/L Before Tax
|1,085.85
|560.22
|454.09
|Tax
|-1,609.71
|54.03
|40.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,695.56
|506.19
|413.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,695.56
|506.19
|413.35
|Equity Share Capital
|766.02
|766.01
|765.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.03
|1.31
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|7.02
|1.31
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.03
|1.31
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|7.02
|1.31
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited