    TML - D Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79,611.37 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79,611.37 crore in September 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 61,378.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 944.61 crore in September 2022 up 78.73% from Rs. 4,441.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,610.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 4,983.52 crore in September 2021.

    TML - D shares closed at 236.20 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.46% over the last 12 months.

    TATA MOTORS - DVR
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78,846.9271,227.7660,435.92
    Other Operating Income764.45706.90942.90
    Total Income From Operations79,611.3771,934.6661,378.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47,721.9146,923.7133,078.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods5,324.325,263.644,471.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-769.53-4,378.213,167.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7,897.927,786.367,133.36
    Depreciation5,897.345,841.046,123.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-4,141.08-3,779.69-3,480.52
    Other Expenses18,005.5217,706.1212,891.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-325.03-3,428.31-2,006.71
    Other Income1,038.51887.36866.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax713.48-2,540.95-1,139.80
    Interest2,487.262,420.722,327.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,773.78-4,961.67-3,467.10
    Exceptional Items312.631,493.62-4.45
    P/L Before Tax-1,461.15-3,468.05-3,471.55
    Tax-457.081,518.961,005.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,004.07-4,987.01-4,476.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,004.07-4,987.01-4,476.61
    Minority Interest-46.26-55.63-26.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates105.7236.0461.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-944.61-5,006.60-4,441.57
    Equity Share Capital765.98765.93765.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.47-13.07-11.60
    Diluted EPS-2.47-13.07-11.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.47-13.07-11.60
    Diluted EPS-2.47-13.07-11.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

