Titan Secu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 68.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 68.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 127.04% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Titan Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Titan Secu shares closed at 23.23 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.24% returns over the last 6 months and 44.74% over the last 12 months.