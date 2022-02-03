Titan Q3 preview | Net profit set to double on record wedding season

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Titan Company is expected to report a 102 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 846.7 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an average of four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The consumer discretionary company’s revenues are likely to grow 35 percent on-year growth to Rs 9,337 crore for the reported quarter, according to Moneycontrol poll.

The company has benefitted immensely from a record wedding season in the country and generally higher festive demand in the quarter ended as the reopening of the economy post the second wave of the pandemic unleashed pent-up demand.

The jewellery segment is expected to lead the topline growth for the company with brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities banking on a 25 percent year-on-year growth in sales. The watches and eyewear segments are also expected to report strong growth because of the recovery in these businesses in the recent quarters.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the watches and eyewear segments to report a 28 percent on-year growth in the December quarter.

On the operating front, Titan’s performance is expected to replicate the strong showing in the topline. The company’s operating profit is expected to rise 43 percent on-year to Rs 1,224 crore in the reporting quarter aided by strong sales growth.

Titan’s operating margin may expand by 133-140 basis points on-year to 12.5-13.1 percent in the December quarter.

Shares of Titan were up 0.3 percent to Rs 2,470.1 on the National Stock Exchanges.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.