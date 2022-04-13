Tinplate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.88 crore, up 62.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,226.88 crore in March 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 754.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.42 crore in March 2022 up 103.75% from Rs. 56.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.99 crore in March 2022 up 82.78% from Rs. 93.00 crore in March 2021.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.37 in March 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 435.30 on April 12, 2022 (NSE)