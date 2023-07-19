English
    Tinplate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 914.25 crore, down 9.17% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Tinplate Co. of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 914.25 crore in June 2023 down 9.17% from Rs. 1,006.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2023 down 96.91% from Rs. 84.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2023 down 81.16% from Rs. 131.13 crore in June 2022.

    Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.12 in June 2022.

    Tinplate shares closed at 351.95 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 5.74% over the last 12 months.

    The Tinplate Co. of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations821.971,032.871,006.53
    Other Operating Income92.28----
    Total Income From Operations914.251,032.871,006.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials708.20672.31884.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.0551.35-224.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.8638.1438.61
    Depreciation17.3816.9515.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179.56189.92187.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.7064.19105.24
    Other Income17.0317.5910.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3381.78115.88
    Interest3.724.762.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.6177.01113.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.6177.01113.70
    Tax0.9820.4528.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.6356.5684.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.6356.5684.98
    Equity Share Capital104.80104.80104.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.255.408.12
    Diluted EPS0.255.408.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.255.408.12
    Diluted EPS0.255.408.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

