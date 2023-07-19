Tinplate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 914.25 crore, down 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 914.25 crore in June 2023 down 9.17% from Rs. 1,006.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2023 down 96.91% from Rs. 84.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2023 down 81.16% from Rs. 131.13 crore in June 2022.

Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.12 in June 2022.

Tinplate shares closed at 351.95 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 5.74% over the last 12 months.