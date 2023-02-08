Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore, up 34.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore in December 2022 up 34.64% from Rs. 501.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.88 crore in December 2022 up 639.17% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 112.85 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.06% returns over the last 6 months and 42.94% over the last 12 months.