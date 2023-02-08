English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore, up 34.64% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore in December 2022 up 34.64% from Rs. 501.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.88 crore in December 2022 up 639.17% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2021.

    Tilaknagar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations675.46596.05501.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations675.46596.05501.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.69147.5199.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.81-7.83-2.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.728.986.94
    Depreciation8.168.228.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses471.30415.96365.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4123.2124.20
    Other Income1.170.591.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5823.8025.32
    Interest9.029.9115.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.5513.889.79
    Exceptional Items51.33----
    P/L Before Tax75.8813.889.79
    Tax-----0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.8813.8810.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.8813.8810.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.8813.8810.27
    Equity Share Capital181.83165.91155.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.380.840.72
    Diluted EPS4.310.810.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.380.840.72
    Diluted EPS4.310.810.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited