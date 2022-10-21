Tiger Logistics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.24 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.24 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 170.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.92 crore in September 2022 down 7.07% from Rs. 8.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in September 2022 up 11.34% from Rs. 9.70 crore in September 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.09 in September 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 232.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.90% returns over the last 6 months and 64.44% over the last 12 months.