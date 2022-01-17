Tiger Logistics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 191.91 crore, up 303.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.91 crore in December 2021 up 303.5% from Rs. 47.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2021 up 682.47% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021 up 397.48% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.

Tiger Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 9.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2020.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 229.00 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)