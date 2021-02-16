Thomas Scott Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.19 crore, up 66.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.19 crore in December 2020 up 66.68% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 119.5% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 up 181.08% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Thomas Scott EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 6.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.15% returns over the last 6 months and 59.49% over the last 12 months.