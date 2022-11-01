Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore in September 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 351.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.03 crore in September 2022 up 39.54% from Rs. 25.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.58 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2021.