Thirumalai Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 430.93 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.93 crore in March 2023 down 26.06% from Rs. 582.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.84 crore in March 2023 down 114.26% from Rs. 90.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2023 down 92.6% from Rs. 141.19 crore in March 2022.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 202.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.38% over the last 12 months.