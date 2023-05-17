English
    Thirumalai Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 430.93 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 430.93 crore in March 2023 down 26.06% from Rs. 582.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.84 crore in March 2023 down 114.26% from Rs. 90.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2023 down 92.6% from Rs. 141.19 crore in March 2022.

    Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 202.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.38% over the last 12 months.

    Thirumalai Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations430.93508.21582.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations430.93508.21582.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials285.49412.26355.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.690.810.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.45-25.87-12.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3018.1321.06
    Depreciation15.9713.8114.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.7174.0578.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.6815.02123.41
    Other Income11.1610.522.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.5225.54126.20
    Interest7.2811.385.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.8014.16120.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.8014.16120.23
    Tax0.045.8630.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.848.3090.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.848.3090.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.848.3090.06
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.250.818.80
    Diluted EPS-1.250.818.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.250.818.80
    Diluted EPS-1.250.818.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 06:28 pm