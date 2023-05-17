Thirumalai Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 430.93 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 430.93 crore in March 2023 down 26.06% from Rs. 582.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.84 crore in March 2023 down 114.26% from Rs. 90.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2023 down 92.6% from Rs. 141.19 crore in March 2022.
Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 202.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.38% over the last 12 months.
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|430.93
|508.21
|582.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|430.93
|508.21
|582.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|285.49
|412.26
|355.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|0.81
|0.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.45
|-25.87
|-12.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.30
|18.13
|21.06
|Depreciation
|15.97
|13.81
|14.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|91.71
|74.05
|78.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.68
|15.02
|123.41
|Other Income
|11.16
|10.52
|2.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.52
|25.54
|126.20
|Interest
|7.28
|11.38
|5.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.80
|14.16
|120.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.80
|14.16
|120.23
|Tax
|0.04
|5.86
|30.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.84
|8.30
|90.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.84
|8.30
|90.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.84
|8.30
|90.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|0.81
|8.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|0.81
|8.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|0.81
|8.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|0.81
|8.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited