Contrasting tale of housing finance companies HDFC and LIC HFC -- which one should investors bet on?

The already battered stock of LICHF corrected further following the announcement of its June-quarter earnings pushing it to distressed valuations

Neha Dave
August 03, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST
Contrasting tale of housing finance companies HDFC and LIC HFC -- which one should investors bet on?

The valuations of the two largest housing finance companies (HFCs) present a picture of stark divergence. LIC Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 407; Mcap: Rs 20,577 crore) is trading at a discount of over 50 per cent to the market leader HDFC (CMP:Rs 2,462; Mcap: Rs 444,630 crore). To be sure, LICHF has always traded at a discount to HDFC but the second largest HFC is being valued below its one-year forward book value. This is perplexing as home loans are...

