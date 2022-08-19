Thakral Service Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 37.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in June 2022 up 37.69% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 up 51.38% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.

Thakral Service shares closed at 16.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 178.51% returns over the last 12 months.