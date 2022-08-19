Thakral Service Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 37.69% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in June 2022 up 37.69% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 up 51.38% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.
Thakral Service shares closed at 16.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 178.51% returns over the last 12 months.
|Thakral Services (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.70
|4.18
|3.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.70
|4.18
|3.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.89
|2.50
|1.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|-0.53
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|1.19
|1.31
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|1.26
|0.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.29
|-0.95
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.28
|-0.92
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.28
|-0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-0.28
|-0.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-0.28
|-0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-0.28
|-0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.24
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.24
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited