English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCNS Clothing C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 328.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 98% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.50 crore in December 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 67.72 crore in December 2021.

    TCNS Clothing C EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2021.

    TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 436.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -35.81% over the last 12 months.

    TCNS Clothing Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations306.14350.51328.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations306.14350.51328.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.33142.1397.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.438.685.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.73-36.043.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.5347.5342.21
    Depreciation29.4227.1122.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses74.9596.96--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.9345.11117.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2819.0340.11
    Other Income3.801.784.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0820.8144.80
    Interest13.3710.769.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.7210.0635.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.7210.0635.32
    Tax0.212.4210.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.507.6425.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.507.6425.06
    Equity Share Capital12.3412.3312.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.081.203.93
    Diluted EPS0.081.173.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.081.203.93
    Diluted EPS0.081.173.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCNS Clothing C #TCNS Clothing Co #Textiles - General
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am