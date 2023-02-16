TCNS Clothing C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 328.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 98% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.50 crore in December 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 67.72 crore in December 2021.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2021.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 436.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -35.81% over the last 12 months.