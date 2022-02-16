TCI Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 18.28% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021 down 56.56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 73.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

TCI Industries shares closed at 1,295.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.78% returns over the last 12 months.