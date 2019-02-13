TCI Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 43.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 43.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 19.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

TCI Industries shares closed at 940.00 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)