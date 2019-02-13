TCI Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 43.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 43.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 19.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
TCI Industries shares closed at 940.00 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)
|
|TCI Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|0.37
|0.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|0.37
|0.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.42
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.25
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.23
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-2.85
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-2.85
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-2.85
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-2.85
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited